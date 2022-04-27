CRANSTON – The 1916 Commemoration Committee will hold a talk with author Paul Caranci on Friday, April 29, 7:30 p.m., at the Rhode Island Ceilidhe Club, 50 America St.
Rhode Island is one of 23 states that does not have capital punishment. Caranci will tell the story of the last person executed in this state. Music provided by Sean Connell in the downstairs pub immediately following the lecture.
