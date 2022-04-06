PAWTUCKET – Congressman David N. Cicilline, a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus, has announced that his office is accepting submissions for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District.
The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students who reside in the First District. Students or teachers interested in participating should register by contacting André Herrera by email at andre.herrera@mail.house.gov or by phone at 401-729-5600. The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 29.
Cicilline will convene a panel to award first, second, and third place awards, and the overall winner of the competition will have their artwork displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. The second-place awardee will have their piece displayed in the Congressman’s Washington office for one year, and the third-place awardee will have their piece displayed in the Congressman’s Pawtucket office for one year.
