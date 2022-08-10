PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank and NBC10 are now accepting applications from local nonprofit organizations for the Champions in Action program in the category of Supporting Environmental Sustainability.

Citizens will support nonprofits focused on environmental initiatives and is looking for organizations to use the Champions in Action grant to improve or implement sustainable practices or programs. However, the mission of the organization does not need to be focused on environmental sustainability, states a news release. To be eligible, organizations must have assessed their own impact on the environment and be committed to taking meaningful action to address this important work, said the organizers.

