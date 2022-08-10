PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank and NBC10 are now accepting applications from local nonprofit organizations for the Champions in Action program in the category of Supporting Environmental Sustainability.
Citizens will support nonprofits focused on environmental initiatives and is looking for organizations to use the Champions in Action grant to improve or implement sustainable practices or programs. However, the mission of the organization does not need to be focused on environmental sustainability, states a news release. To be eligible, organizations must have assessed their own impact on the environment and be committed to taking meaningful action to address this important work, said the organizers.
Examples of eligible practices or programs include but are not limited to: installation of solar panels on the organization’s buildings, planting a community garden, or working toward an environmental certification.
Organizations applying for the award should include metrics around the achievements of their program individually, or if through collaboration with another partner(s), the lead nonprofit should apply.
Areas of focus for the Champions in Action program change twice yearly. The award recipients in the category of Supporting Environmental Sustainability will be announced in early 2023. The selected Champion in Action will receive:
• A $35,000 contribution in unrestricted funds from Citizens
• Media coverage and public service announcements from NBC 10
• Volunteer support from Citizens colleagues
• Public relations and promotional support
To be eligible for consideration, an organization must:
• Be a Rhode Island-based nonprofit organization that addresses the designated topic area
• Provide verification of tax-exempt status under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code
• Have a total operating budget of $5 million or less
