PROVIDENCE – With the 2022 tax filing season coming to a close on April 18, United Way of Rhode Island, in partnership with Citizens Bank, are reminding residents they may be eligible to have their federal and state income taxes prepared and filed for free through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Citizens supports the program with a $30,000 contribution, as well as colleague volunteering.
The free tax preparation program is available to individuals and families who earn $57,414 or less annually and meet program criteria. Taxes are prepared by IRS-certified volunteers who assist low- to moderate-income working residents in securing the tax credits and refunds they deserve, states a news release.
Rhode Islanders can call 211 for information about site locations, making an appointment, eligibility, and more. VITA sites offer services in English and Spanish, with volunteers especially knowledgeable in the important Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit, which lessen tax burdens and can lead to a larger refund.
United Way Rhode Island also encourages self-filers with internet access and a household income up to $73,000 to take advantage of www.MyFreeTaxes.com. This provides access to filing software at no cost and a toll-free number to call, and a chat line for tax questions. It is sponsored by United Way Worldwide and H & R Block.
The VITA program is a partnership with United Way of Rhode Island, Citizens, the IRS and AARP Foundation Tax Aide.
