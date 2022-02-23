PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank is partnering with EVERFI to raise awareness and provide educational opportunities focused on Black experiences, as well as award 11 student scholarships.
The Black History Month Challenge – a competition taking place throughout February – uses EVERFI’s African American History courses to help high school students better understand the Black experience through education that highlights Black perspectives, successes, and struggles.
The month-long challenge features four digital lessons and a capstone essay contest, in which students will share a plan for maintaining a year-round conversation about Black history in their community. Eleven winners across Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Ohio, New York, and one national winner will each receive a $2,500 scholarship and a brand new Apple MacBook Pro, courtesy of Citizens Pay.
To learn more about the Black History Month Challenge, visit www.citizensbank.com/EVERFI .
