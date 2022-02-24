PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announces a competitive solicitation process to award $375,000 in Specialty Crop Block Grant Program funds for projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops. Specialty crops are defined as fruits and vegetables, dried fruit, tree nuts, horticulture, nursery crops, floriculture including Christmas trees, cut flowers, honey, hops, and turf grass production.
Grant awards may be used for research, promotion, marketing, nutrition, trade enhancement, food safety, food security, plant health, product development, education, “buy local” initiatives, and programs that provide for increased consumption and innovation, improved efficiency and reduced costs of distribution systems, environmental concerns and conservation, and development of cooperatives.
Neither DEM nor the SCBGP requires a cost sharing or matching requirement. During the FY 2020 and 2021 funding cycles, the average amount of funding per award totaled $32,437 and $36,772, respectively. All projects are subject to the availability of funds. Grant funds cannot be expended before Sept. 30, 2022, or after Sept. 29, 2025. DEM reserves the right to offer an award amount less than the amount requested.
This program is funded under the US Department of Agriculture and the purpose of the SCBGP is to enhance the competitiveness of local specialty crops through increasing consumption through consumer awareness of Rhode Island-grown produce and plants through buy local promotions; creating new marketing opportunities for suppliers of Rhode Island produce and specialty crop plants through nontraditional markets; research and development to introduce new crops to R.I. producers to incorporate; increasing on-farm food safety practices and plants already grown and offered in Rhode Island. Funding areas have been chosen to enhance the Rhode Island agricultural community. DEM prioritizes the advancement of innovative and inclusive agriculture, specifically funding projects and proposals that play an integral role in environmental justice communities, and the advancement of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color in agricultural production.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the USDA Office of Management and Budget has provided flexibilities to grant applicants and grant recipients. Additional funding has been allotted to state SCBGP to assist farms with the impacts of COVID-19. Funds must still meet the requirements of SCBGP, but there is an emphasis on projects that COVID-19 assistance and relief.
For more information about DEM divisions and programs, visit www.dem.ri.gov .
