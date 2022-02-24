PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management will hold a hybrid in-person and Zoom public workshop on Monday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m., to discuss the proposed 2023-2024 freshwater fishing season, the 2022-2023 falconry regulations, and the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits.
The purpose of this workshop is to provide the public with regulatory proposals currently under consideration by DEM and to afford the opportunity for feedback and additional or alternative proposals. This meeting will not be recorded, nor will there be written testimony; it is a workshop with short presentations about programs for members of the public to interact with DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife staff.
The meeting will be held at 1B Camp E-Hun-Tee Place, Exeter. Face masks are required for all those in attendance.
The Zoom meeting ID number is 884 2926 4368; the passcode is 752617.
A public hearing will be held in May with a date and time to be provided in the future. To request copies of the draft regulations, email Ashley Schipritt or call at 401-423-1928. Copies of the draft regulations also will be provided prior to the workshop.
For more information about DEM divisions and programs, visit www.dem.ri.gov .
