PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has launched a new website that will serve as a one-stop-shop where Rhode Islanders who fish, hunt, and boat may obtain all the licenses, permits, and tags they need to participate in these activities. The single, unified hub — called Rhode Island Outdoors (RIO) — will simplify all outdoors licensing and permitting services that DEM administers.
Using RIO, customers can renew their licenses, permits, and tags for hunting, trapping, freshwater fishing, and saltwater fishing. In the coming months, the website will add functionality for segments including recreational boating registration, commercial fishing licensing, and hunter safety program modules.
According to a news release, the new system will provide an easy, user-friendly interface for all DEM outdoors customers, allowing for optional automatic license renewals and aiding in the removal of duplicate accounts to ensure licenses are always up-to-date. It also will incorporate more immediate transaction recoveries for all authorized sales agents. Customers can purchase hunting and fishing products directly from the website or in person at nearly 30 bait and gun shops, sporting goods stores, and municipal offices across Rhode Island. In 2021, DEM issued nearly 8,000 hunting licenses, more than 25,000 freshwater fishing licenses, and almost 50,000 saltwater fishing licenses.
One change that customers will experience the first time they use RIO is the new system will require a Social Security Number. This new feature is designed to ensure that each customer has a unique and secure account. Once the SSN has been associated with a customer, they will not be required to re-enter the SSN. SSNs will be encrypted and securely stored. Customers also can use a traditional username and password, their customer ID number, or driver’s license number to access the system. Support and training will be provided to sales agents and DEM staff to ensure a smooth transition to the new system.
For more information about DEM divisions and programs and timely updates, visit www.dem.ri.gov.
