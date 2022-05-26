PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management will be stocking more than 20 freshwater locations across Rhode Island with hatchery-raised trout before Memorial Day weekend, a popular time for recreational fishing.
On May 19, DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife began a supplementary stocking of the following local waterbodies: Olney Pond, Lincoln Woods State Park, Lincoln; Pawtuxet River North and South Branches, Scituate/Cranston/Coventry/West Warwick; Peck Pond, Burrillville; Roundtop Ponds, Burrillville; Shippee Saw Mill Pond, Foster; Spring Grove Pond, Glocester; Upper Rochambeau Pond, Lincoln.
Daily updates on stocking locations can be found on DEM Facebook, the Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Facebook, or by calling DFW at 401-789-0281.
A 2022 fishing license is required for anglers 15 and older. A trout conservation stamp is also required of anyone wishing to keep or possess a trout or to fish in a catch-and-release or “fly-fishing only” area. Trout stamps are not required for persons possessing trout taken from a lake or pond that shares a border with Rhode Island, persons over the age of 65, persons with 100 percent disability, persons fishing from their own domicile, and persons possessing trout caught in privately owned ponds. Fishing licenses can be purchased online on DEM’S new Rhode Island Outdoors portal.
For more information on DEM programs and services, visit www.dem.ri.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.