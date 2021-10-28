CRANSTON – DiPrete Engineering, a civil engineering, land planning, and land surveying firm with offices in Cranston, Dedham, and Newport, has announced the joining of Andrews Survey & Engineering Inc., creating one of the largest land surveying operations in Southern New England.
Andrews, a third-generation firm, was founded in 1978 as a surveying and planning resource for Blackstone Valley and has since expanded its database to include the greater Boston, Worcester, and Providence regions. Over the last decade, Andrews has completed a wide variety of projects ranging from 500-acre surveys, construction layout of large building and site projects, and extensive residential surveys in the New England area. The team’s portfolio consists mainly of commercial, institutional, and residential projects.
“We are excited about the experience and expertise Andrews will bring to our team and look forward to what the future holds as a unified force,” said Dennis DiPrete, president of DiPrete Engineering.
