PROVIDENCE – Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island is currently enrolling both English classes and GED classes, which are scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 7. Classes are open and available to all residents of Rhode Island. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all classes will be remote.
English language courses at Dorcas International engage students at whatever level they are currently on with their English speaking, listening, and reading skills. The GED program provides students with coursework necessary to earn the equivalent of a high school diploma, focusing on social studies, science, math, and reading.
Classes begin on Monday, Feb. 7, with offerings both in the morning and evening. The cost is $150 and includes all learning material/books.
For more information about registration and/or classes, contact: admissions@diiri.org or 401-784-8602.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.