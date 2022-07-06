PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Community Food Bank is launching its 2022 Summer Funds Drive, taking place now through the end of August.
The effects of inflation can be felt across the state, from rising costs at the pump, to rent and utilities, to meeting basic needs like putting food on the table. Just as inflation has raised prices at the grocery store, notes a news release, it’s also impacted the food bank’s costs to make fresh, nutritious foods available to those who need them most.
R.I. Community Food Bank officials say the best way to support the food bank in meeting Rhode Islanders’ need for food assistance is with a donation of funds versus food. With a donation, the food bank can purchase the foods most in demand by our agencies at a lower cost. They can also pay the costs of transporting and processing foods donated by manufacturers, farms and retailers.
The food bank is challenging its supporters to organize an online fundraiser with a group of colleagues, friends or family members, or to simply make a donation. By donating to the Summer Funds Drive, supporters of the food bank are helping to ensure that families across Rhode Island can fill their plates with goodness.
