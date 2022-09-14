PROVIDENCE – September is Hunger Action Month, and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank announced in a news release that they are welcoming the community back to the Food Bank facility to see how they're innovating to advance solutions to the problem of hunger.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m., the public is invited to an open house to take action against food insecurity. Guests are encouraged to bring a food donation, take a tour of the facility, and hear from Food Bank staff how the organization is innovating to reach those in need. Food trucks will be available at the event with food for purchase.

