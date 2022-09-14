PROVIDENCE – September is Hunger Action Month, and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank announced in a news release that they are welcoming the community back to the Food Bank facility to see how they're innovating to advance solutions to the problem of hunger.
On Thursday, Sept. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m., the public is invited to an open house to take action against food insecurity. Guests are encouraged to bring a food donation, take a tour of the facility, and hear from Food Bank staff how the organization is innovating to reach those in need. Food trucks will be available at the event with food for purchase.
Hunger Action Month, Feeding America’s annual nationwide campaign designed to raise awareness about hunger in the United States, will also be commemorated at the Statehouse, where the dome will be lit in the cause’s official color of orange from Sept. 12-17.
Supporters of the Food Bank are encouraged to support Hunger Action Month in a number of ways, notes the release, including donating to the Food Bank at https://rifoodbank.org/give-now, starting a funds or food drive in their community, and sharing their support of Hunger Action Month by wearing orange.
The Food Bank also announced that it is accepting donations of cryptocurrency, through technology partner, The Giving Block. Accepting upwards of 70 different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, is a way for the Food Bank to reach a new audience of potential donors, organizers say, noting that for donors, it’s a tax-advantageous way to give.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.