PROVIDENCE – Foster Forward, a nonprofit organization that empowers lives impacted by foster care, has been named a 2022 Champion in Action in the category of Innovation & Transformation. The award includes $35,000 in unrestricted funding, as well as significant promotional and volunteer support in recognition of the organization’s outstanding work.
Foster Forward is committed to supporting children and youth, families, and those working in the child welfare system. Through a wide range of innovative programs and services, they prepare foster children and teens to be self-sufficient, empowering them to become successful adults, according to a news release. The organization utilizes a race equity and inclusion model in all their work and on behalf of the young people they serve.
