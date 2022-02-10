NARRAGANSETT – Applications are being accepted by the Garden Foundation of Rhode Island for grants, designed to assist non-profit gardening and horticultural projects or programs that have educational components.
The foundation, formerly known as the Master Gardener Foundation of R.I. Inc., is offering two grant application periods per calendar year. The current application period has a Feb. 15 website-listed deadline, but that has been extended to Feb. 28, because of complications caused by the pandemic and weather. The second grant application period will run from June 1 to July 15.
The foundation’s website, Gardenfoundationofri.org, has full details about the organization, its purpose, board of trustees and a grant application form that can be downloaded.
The foundation’s mailing address is Box 1515, Kingston, RI 02881. Questions can be emailed to info@GardenFoundationofRI.org.
