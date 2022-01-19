WARWICK – Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England kicked off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season. Consumers can support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by purchasing their favorite cookies. Girl Scouts are now selling the new Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.
Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized in Southeastern New England through March 27. Consumers can support Girl Scouts by purchasing cookies in a few different ways:
• If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local, state, and CDC safety protocols, including via the Smart Cookies online platform.
• If you don’t know a Girl Scout, visit www.gssne.org/findcookies, text COOKIES to 59618* or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find cookie booths if they are available in your area.
• Beginning Feb. 18, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.gssne.org/findcookies to purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door or to donate cookies to local causes.
• In early February, customers can visit DoorDash.com or the DoorDash app to place an order for delivery in Warwick and the surrounding areas.
