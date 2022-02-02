PROVIDENCE – As winter temperatures continue to drop, the sponsoring energy companies of the Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund and its administrator, United Way of Rhode Island, encourage households facing economic hardship to apply for home heating assistance through the Fund. Those in need can determine their eligibility for assistance by contacting their local Community Action Program or calling United Way’s 2-1-1 helpline.
Rhode Island’s Good Neighbor Energy Fund is a safety net for households in crisis who are having trouble paying their energy bills. The state’s CAP agencies determine household eligibility for the Fund based on household size, and that total household income cannot exceed 300 percent of the federal poverty level. For example, a household of four is eligible if its annual income does not exceed $79,500, while a household of six cannot exceed $106,740. Grants to individual households are determined by fuel type and need, and can be up to $650 per heating season.
In addition to the various giving programs of Fund sponsors – Block Island Utility District, National Grid, Ocean State Power, Pascoag Utility District, Petro Home Services, and RISEC LP – the Fund’s “Warm Thy Neighbor” campaign relies on the generosity of individuals, families and local businesses for support. Rhode Islanders most often support the Fund via the yellow donation envelopes that are enclosed with energy bills through the end of March. Those interested in donating to the Fund can also visit www.rhodeislandgoodneighbor.org , text “WARM” to 91999 on their mobile phone or send a check payable to Good Neighbor Energy Fund to Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund, c/o United Way of Rhode Island, 50 Valley St., Providence, RI 02909.
