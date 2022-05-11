PROVIDENCE – Although the bitter temperatures of winter have subsided, the Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund continues to be available to all eligible households in the state impacted by inflation, the pandemic or another crisis. The fund’s sponsoring energy companies and its administrator, United Way of Rhode Island, want to remind local households struggling financially that the fund assists with payment of home energy expenses, not only during the winter months but throughout the spring and into the early summer.
The fund is a safety net for households in crisis who are having trouble paying their energy bills. Households in need of energy assistance are encouraged to call their local community action program agency to determine if they qualify for the fund. Community action program agencies help to determine eligibility for the Good Neighbor fund based on total household income not exceeding 300 percent of the federal poverty level. For example, a household of four is eligible if its annual income does not exceed $79,500 while a household of six cannot exceed $106,740. Grants to individual households are determined by fuel type and need, with grant amounts up to $650 per heating season.
Those interested in donating to the Good Neighbor Energy Fund can visit www.rhodeislandgoodneighbor.org, text “WARM” to 91999 on their mobile phone or send a check payable to “Good Neighbor Energy Fund” to Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund, c/o United Way of Rhode Island, 50 Valley St., Providence, RI 02909-2459.
