PROVIDENCE – Early voting has begun for Rhode Island’s Sept. 13 statewide primary election. Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea will again provide daily updates on voter turnout through the Voter Turnout Tracker data visualization tool.

The Voter Turnout Tracker allows users to easily track how many votes have been cast in every Rhode Island town or city, down to the precinct level, states a release from Gorbea's office. Users can also explore how many votes have been cast by mail ballot or early in-person in each city, town, or precinct.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.