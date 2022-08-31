PROVIDENCE – Early voting has begun for Rhode Island’s Sept. 13 statewide primary election. Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea will again provide daily updates on voter turnout through the Voter Turnout Tracker data visualization tool.
The Voter Turnout Tracker allows users to easily track how many votes have been cast in every Rhode Island town or city, down to the precinct level, states a release from Gorbea's office. Users can also explore how many votes have been cast by mail ballot or early in-person in each city, town, or precinct.
This information will be updated twice each day: once midday and again each evening after early in-person voting locations close for the day. The data displayed in the turnout tracker reflect the most up-to-date voting totals reported by each municipality. These numbers are preliminary and will not represent final turnout numbers.
The data visualization will also be updated hourly on the day of the primary election, Sept. 13, with the number of votes cast at each polling place. Gorbea upgraded Rhode Island to electronic poll books in 2018, streamlining the check-in process at polling places and making turnout data quickly available, says the release.
Early in-person voting runs through 4 p.m. on Sept. 12. Voters should verify the early voting hours and location for their community. A complete early voting guide is available at vote.ri.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.