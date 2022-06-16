NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Grace Church, 104 North Washington St., will hold a luncheon on Friday, June 24. Lobster rolls and chicken salad sandwiches will be available. Pickup time is between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, June 24th.
The cost is $15 for lobster and $13 for chicken salad. Orders must be in by Tuesday, June 21 at www.gracechurchna.org/lobster-luncheon or call Grace Church at 508-369-2464.
Use the driveway between the church and Richards Memorial Library to pay for and pickup meals. Payment in cash is required. Exact amount is appreciated.
