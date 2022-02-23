NEW YORK – High school seniors impacted by Alzheimer’s disease can win up to $5,000 for college through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship. Students can enter the contest by visiting www.alzfdn.org/scholarship. The deadline for submissions is March 1.
College-bound high school seniors are invited to apply for the scholarship by submitting an essay (1,500 words maximum) describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s.
Awards range from first prize of $5,000, second prize of $3,500, third prize of $2,500, fourth prize of $1,500, and fifth prize of $1,000 to honorable mentions between $750 and $400.
