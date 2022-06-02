PROVIDENCE – The design team working with United Way of Rhode Island to create a vision and plan for a statewide Nonprofit Resource Center is seeking input and ideas from the community to help guide what the center could offer. The first virtual session will look at current nonprofit capacity and structural inequities in the sector, followed by a number of visioning sessions focused on brainstorming strategies to strengthen nonprofits.
The first public input session was held on May 24. The United Way will be offering multiple brainstorming sessions, each structured the same, so that people may attend their preferred date and time: June 6, 2:30 p.m.; June 9, 9 a.m.; June 13, 2 p.m.; and June 14, noon. All sessions are 90 minutes and will be held via Zoom. They are open to nonprofit staff, board members, volunteers, donors, and community members. Anyone who wants to offer feedback on the types of supports a resource center could provide is invited to participate in one session.
Conversations during these sessions will build off of focus groups and interviews conducted earlier this month, and will help the design team prioritize what the center may offer Rhode Island nonprofits. Community members are also invited to share ideas and questions for the design team through an online portal.
The design team consists of 11 local nonprofit leaders and is being supported by Community Wealth Partners, a consulting firm with extensive experience in this type of work. According to a news release, the team is playing a vital role in co-creating the vision for the Nonprofit Resource Center, engaging with the community and responding to research to inform how the center will be structured, staffed, and funded. At the end of its work, the team will shape a recommendation to United Way.
Once established, a Nonprofit Resource Center will be able to serve the Ocean State’s entire nonprofit ecosystem. Organizers stated, where the effort is being designed to be inclusive and accessible for all social impact organizations, there is particular commitment to centering the voices and priorities of BIPOC-led, and small and mid-size nonprofits.
Members of the community with questions about the virtual sessions or the design team may contact Lori Bartczak of Community Wealth Partners at lbartczak@communitywealth.com.
