WARWICK – The Junior League of Rhode Island will host a women’s leadership roundtable breakfast on Tuesday, March 8, from 8:30 to 11 a.m., at Chelo’s Restaurant, 2225 Post Road.
The cost is free and includes a full breakfast buffet. A donation of $20 to support the league’s mission would be appreciated.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/bdfrmr3n . The roundtable/forum will highlight local women from different industries, who will speak about what they did to effectuate change.
The panel will be moderated by Elizabeth Tanner, director of the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation, and will include brief comments from each panelist, followed by Q&A.
