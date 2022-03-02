SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Lasagna Love is a national organization that provides a home-cooked meal to anyone who requests it, no strings attached. The organization’s goal is to provide kindness during these times of stress.
Rhode Island currently has more requests than chefs, and the organization is in need of more cooks to make a meal for families. Volunteers can bake and deliver just one time, once a month, or make multiple lasagnas a week. For information and to sign up, go to www.lasagnalove.org.
