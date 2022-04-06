NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The Southeastern Massachusetts Paws Of Comfort Lions Club will hold the comedy fundraiser "Aging Disgracefully," featuring Doreen Collins and Charlie Hall, on Saturday, April 23, from 6 to 10 p.m., at the North Attleboro Elks Club, 52 Bulfinch St.
Music will be provided by DJ Mr. Joggowatt. The event will also include a sandwich buffet, cash bar, and a 50/50 raffle. Tickets are $30. Limited seating and no tickets sold at the door. For tickets, call Debby at 508-889-2185.
