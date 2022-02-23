ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The South Attleboro Village Lions will hold a St. Patrick’s Dinner Dance on Saturday, March 12, at the North Attleboro Elks Hall, 52 Bulfinch St., from 6 to 10 p.m.
Entertainment will be provided by The Fabulous Shittons. Tickets are $25. To-go meals are available for $15.
No tickets will be sold at the door. The deadline to purchase tickets is Tuesday, March 8. Contact Pat Bonneau at 508-761-7709 or email petuniasa@verizon.net.
All proceeds benefit the Village Lions charities.
