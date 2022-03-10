WOONSOCKET – Join the Museum of Work & Culture, a division of the Rhode Island Historical Society, on Saturday, March 12 at 1 p.m. as they host a virtual talk exploring personal stories of Japanese-American internment during World War II.
David Sakura and Margie Yamamoto will engage in conversation about the experiences of themselves and their families during and after World War II. This program will be moderated by Erin Aoyama, Ph.D. candidate in American Studies, Brown University.
Individuals can register for the talk by visiting: https://bit.ly/mowcfamilymemories.
This program is part of “Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II,” a Smithsonian poster exhibition on display from January 13-March 31. Programs for “Righting a Wrong” are sponsored by the New England Japanese American Citizens League.
