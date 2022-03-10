PROVIDENCE – Sen. Melissa A. Murray has introduced legislation to prohibit the declawing of cats or other animals in most cases.
Onychectomy, or declawing, is not just a permanent nail clipping. It is the amputation of the final bone in an animal’s toes. It can cause infection, paw pain, nerve damage, lameness and back pain, and has been shown to increase the risks for biting, aggression and house soiling among cats, according to a press release.
The legislation (2022-S 2445) would prohibit declawing of a cat or any other animal unless a licensed veterinarian has determined that the procedure is necessary for a therapeutic purpose. Violators would face fines of up to $1,000.
Rhode Island already prohibits landlords from requiring tenants’ cats to be declawed. Federal housing laws prohibit such conditions in public housing nationwide.
A companion bill (2022-H 7574) is sponsored in the House by Rep. William W. O’Brien, District 54, North Providence.
