EAST GREENWICH– The Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America and New England Institute of Technology have formed a collaboration, offering a series of courses that help Scouts learn technical skills directly from industry expert faculty. These Merit Badge courses give Scouts the chance to explore areas of interest that could inform future careers.
While Scouts learn from NEIT faculty, parents and guardians are given the opportunity to tour the campus and learn about post-secondary education opportunities at NEIT.
This May, NCBSA hosted STEM-focused Merit Badge courses at two NEIT campuses. The Surveying, Electronics, and Health Professions Merit Badge courses were held at the East Greenwich campus, and the Automotive Mechanics Merit Badge course was held at the Warwick campus. Each course was led by NEIT faculty.
Scout attendees benefited from a hands-on, intensive learning experience that met the requirements for their chosen Merit Badge. This collaboration will be especially impactful for Scouts who may not otherwise have access to hands on learning in these topic areas, and professionals in these fields.
“It is particularly gratifying to help Scouts achieve their STEM-related Merit Badges by offering hands-on experience under the guidance of our industry expert faculty,” said Alan Resnick, Vice President for Strategic Planning at NEIT. “Our faculty is dedicated helping young people discover the joy of learning about and doing new things. We anticipate future successes as our relationship with the Scouts continues to expand.”
“We’re excited to expand our Merit Badge offerings to Scouts through our new collaboration with NEIT,” said Tim McCandless, Scout Executive and CEO. “By partnering with a higher education institution like NEIT, we’re able to show Scouts that the skills they learn through their Merit Badges have real world applicability. We look forward to continuing to add more subject areas going forward.”
