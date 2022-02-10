PRINCETON, Mass. – NEADS World Class Service Dogs is actively recruiting volunteer full-time puppy raisers and weekend puppy raisers in New England. Applications are available at www.tfaforms.com/4708625 .
NEADS will host two scheduled informational sessions on the Puppy Raiser program via Zoom on Saturday, Feb. 12 at noon and Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. Register for Feb. 12 at https://neads.org/event/ftr-2-12/ and Feb. 16 at https://neads.org/event/ftr-2-16/ .
An interested candidate begins the process by completing an application. If it’s a good fit, NEADS’ operations manager will be in touch to schedule a virtual orientation, which is followed by a home visit with NEADS staff prior to receiving the service dog in training. NEADS provides a “Service Dog in Training” vest, as well as all food, veterinary care, and flea, tick and heartworm medications for the duration of the dog’s training, at no cost. Questions can be submitted via online form at www.neads.org.
