BOSTON – As COVID-19 once again threatens to shut down performing arts venues across New England, the New England Musicians Relief Fund is stepping up efforts to help professional musicians who suffer financial hardship intensified by the pandemic. NEMRF is now accepting new applications from musicians in need.
Founded in 2020 in response to the acute crisis created by the COVID-19 shutdown of live music, NEMRF has given out nearly $500,000 in direct relief to musicians who lost work.
Due to the Omicron variant, local and state governments are reinstituting restrictions on live performances, causing some venues to cut back on live entertainment. The moves have been devastating for professional musicians.
Musicians can apply for relief funds at NEMRF.org/apply. Supporters wishing to make a tax-deductible donation to the New England Musicians Relief Fund may do so at NEMRF.org/takeaction.
