PROVIDENCE – Gov. Dan McKee announced a $12.5 million grant program to assist small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The grant program, part of McKee’s Rhode Island Rebounds down payment initiative, will provide direct financial supports of $2,500 or $5,000 to qualifying small businesses who meet eligibility and need criteria.
The initial application phase opened on Feb. 1 and applications will be accepted through Feb. 15. After the initial application period, the program may reopen if funds remain. If the program is oversubscribed before the end of the initial application period, applications will be prioritized based on factors including whether an applicant is one or more of the following: a first-time recipient of COVID-19 assistance from the State of Rhode Island, a very small business, and/or a Minority or Women Business Enterprise.
More information about eligibility requirements including how businesses can prepare to apply as well as information regarding upcoming webinars can be found on the Rhode Island on the Commerce website at www.commerceri.com/RIRebounds.
To assist businesses in their applications, technical assistance will be provided at no cost by partners including the Rhode Island Society of Certified Public Accountants and partners of the Small Business Administration Rhode Island District Office, including Center for Women and Enterprise, Small Business Development Center, and SCORE. Additional support will be provided by the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Center for Southeast Asians, Roads Consulting, and the Rhode Island Black Business Association. Translation support is available in 10 languages.
