JOHNSTON – Operation Stand Down Rhode Island is set to kick off its 31st annual Veteran Assistance Event on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 8 a.m. This Veteran Assistance Event will be held at OSDRI’s Veteran Service Center, 1010 Hartford Ave. Services will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 and and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.
“Since its inception in 1993, the annual event has provided thousands of veterans with access to important services including health, dental, and substance abuse care, as well as employment, legal, and housing services. After holding a scaled back event during the pandemic in 2020, OSDRI expects a full roster of service providers this September,” said Erik Wallin, executive director of Operation Stand Down R.I.
Veterans may access the location via RIPTA bus Route 28 which operates out of Kennedy Plaza and stops at the corner of Hartford and Bordon Avenue. Those arriving via their own vehicle must park and take a shuttle from behind the paved parking area across from Tri-County Community Action Agency, 1133 Hartford Ave.
Although no overnight lodging is available, lunch will be provided on both days from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Organizations wishing to attend as a service provider, email osdri@osdri.org.
