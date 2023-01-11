WARWICK – Ocean State Center for Independent Living is accepting applications for the 2023 Catherine T. Murray Memorial Scholarship. 

Qualified applicants for this $1,000-plus scholarship must be Rhode Island residents with significant disability and seeking financial assistance to attend college or technical school. This can include enrollment in an academic, trade, or vocational program. This scholarship can be used toward the attainment of assistive/adaptive equipment or devices to access such educational opportunity, as well as for other educational expenses. Preference is based on career goals, merit and economic need.

