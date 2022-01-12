WARWICK – Ocean State Center for Independent Living will be holding a virtual Lunch and Learn workshop via Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at noon.
The topic will be Assistive Technology for Visual Impairments. Stephen DelTatto of Silver Lining Technologies is the presenter. Silver Lining Technologies specializes in accessible technologies for those with low vision, blindness and cognitive impairments.
He will discuss and demonstrate equipment and devices that may help preserve independence and will be available to answer any questions.
The Zoom information is: Meeting ID 843 2073 8850.
For more information, call 401-738-1013 or email heather.schey@oscil.org.
A sign language interpreter has been secured and CART has been requested.
