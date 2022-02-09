WARWICK – Ocean State Center for Independent Living will hold a virtual Lunch and Learn workshop via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at noon. The topic will be aging in place.
Most homes are not designed to be lived in by older adults. As older adults age, they are more likely to face real dangers such as injuries from falling and being unable to maneuver around their home. Older adults are at higher risk from falls, especially those with low incomes who aren’t in a position to make necessary home repairs and modifications. Cindy Sanchez, Family Support Specialist from Habitat for Humanity of Greater Providence, will be our presenter and will be available to answer questions.
The Zoom meeting ID is 843 2073 8850. For more information, call 401-738-1013 or email heather.schey@oscil.org. A sign language interpreter has been secured. Call in advance if additional accommodations are needed.
