MIDDLETOWN – Back for its 6th year, the Potter League for Animals’ “P.S. I Love You” Pet Photo Contest raises funds that allow the organization to provide animals with safe shelter, life-saving veterinary care, education programs for youth and adults, community outreach programs, spay/neuter services and more.
To participate, submit a favorite photo of your pet, then get your family and friends to vote for your pet’s picture. Everyone is welcome to enter a photo of their pet(s) along with a few words about how special they are and why you love them so much. Entry fee is just $10.
Pets of all shapes and sizes will compete to earn the most votes in this year’s Potter League P.S. I Love You Pet Calendar Photo Contest. The contest uses a peoples’ choice voting system. Votes are $1 each, people can vote as often as they wish.
Prizes include having your pet featured on the cover and/or a full month spread of our 2023 calendar, including a professional photoshoot for their featured calendar photo with professional photographers Photography by Jessica Pohl or Ashley Timms Photography. Plus, all photo entries with five votes or more are guaranteed inclusion in the calendar on the collage pages.
The contest runs through March 4 at 5 p.m. To enter, visit www.gogophotocontest.com/potterleague .
