PROVIDENCE – The Providence Performing Arts Center’s Community Outreach Committee is accepting applications for its summer 2022 ARTS Scholarship.
Made possible by the support of The Textron Charitable Trust and PPAC’s annual fund donors with support from WPRI-TV, scholarships of up to $500 will be awarded to 30 Rhode Island students to enroll in an arts-related program during summer 2022.
To be eligible, you must:
• Be ages 11-14 by June 1, 2022
• Reside in and attend school in Rhode Island
• Demonstrate artistic ability and interest
• Demonstrate financial need
Past ARTS Scholarship recipients may not be awarded another scholarship.
To be considered, ensure that all four application components are submitted electronically by the application deadline of 4 p.m., on Friday, March 4. Due to the number of applicants received, incomplete applications will not be accepted. Contact Ricky Gresh at rgresh@ppacri.org if electronic submission presents an undue challenge to you, your sponsor, or your parent or guardian.
Visit www.ppacri.org/outreach/arts-scholarship to apply.
For more information, contact Ricky Gresh at rgresh@ppacri.org or 401-574-3105.
