CRANSTON – The Rhode Island Bar Foundation, the charitable arm of the non-profit Rhode Island Bar Association, is seeking applications for its scholarship programs.
For its Thomas F. Black, Jr. Memorial Scholarship program, the Bar Foundation intends to award two scholarships of $25,000 each to Rhode Island residents who enroll as first-year students in an American Bar Association accredited law school for the academic year beginning September 2022. The scholarship is for the first year of law school only and is non-renewable. Each scholarship award is made on the basis of demonstrated financial need, superior academic performance, community and public service, and demonstrated contacts with and commitment to the State of Rhode Island. The scholarship committee seeks applications from candidates without regard to race, color, religion, country of ancestral origin, handicap, age, sex, or sexual orientation.
Two additional scholarships from the Papitto Opportunity Connection Foundation in the amount of $25,000 each will be awarded to candidates who self-identify as black, indigenous, or people of color.
The application deadline is March 31. For application forms, call 401-421-6541 or email tgallo@ribar.com. Information and application forms are also available on the Rhode Island Bar Association website: ribar.com in the Rhode Island Bar Foundation section.
