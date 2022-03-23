PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Black Business Association, and its charitable arm that focuses on empowerment and training related activities – the Institute of Economic Empowerment & Development – are now accepting applications for the 2022 Scholarship. Scholarship award amounts vary from $500-$1000 for each individual student.
To be considered for the 2022 Scholarship, applicants must be Black or Afro-Latinx, be a resident of Rhode Island, a high school senior in the fall of 2022, and will begin their freshman year at an accredited college or university in the fall of 2023. Scholarship applications are reviewed by a Scholarship Committee and awardee announcements will be made in August 2022. Applications must be completed and received by May 27, at 4 p.m.
For more information and to view or complete the application, visit www.ri-bba.org/scholarship.
