PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Blood Center has announced a blood emergency, noting in a new release that summer brings an alarming drop in donations. This time of year, we see a reduction in appointments across our area and country, states the release. This is especially true after the area saw a recent heatwave.
The Blood Center needs to ensure that they have an ample blood supply for mothers and newborns who can face complications during labor and delivery, and, according to the release, the local blood supply is also facing a significant strain due to recent traumas. The blood supply currently stands at a 1-2-day level, which is well below the ideal level of 5-7-days.
