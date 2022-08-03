PROVIDENCE - Pint for a Pint has returned. Eight local breweries are teaming up with the Rhode Island Blood Center to encourage Rhode Islanders to roll up their sleeves and donate blood during the summer months, an often difficult time of year when it comes to blood collections, say organizers. 

All presenting donors 21 and older will be given a coupon for a free pint of beer as a thank-you for donating a pint of blood, which organizers say will help save up to three lives in the community. The campaign runs from Aug. 1 through Sept. 10 at any of the centers and participating blood drives.

