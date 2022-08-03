PROVIDENCE - Pint for a Pint has returned. Eight local breweries are teaming up with the Rhode Island Blood Center to encourage Rhode Islanders to roll up their sleeves and donate blood during the summer months, an often difficult time of year when it comes to blood collections, say organizers.
All presenting donors 21 and older will be given a coupon for a free pint of beer as a thank-you for donating a pint of blood, which organizers say will help save up to three lives in the community. The campaign runs from Aug. 1 through Sept. 10 at any of the centers and participating blood drives.
The eight breweries that RIBC has partnered with for the campaign are: Bravo Brewing Company, Pascoag; Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island, Westerly; The Guild Brewing Company, Pawtucket; LineSider Brewing Company, East Greenwich; Narragansett Brewery, Providence; Proclamation Ale Company, Warwick; Taproot Brewing Company, Middletown; and Whaler’s Brewing Company, South Kingstown.
In addition to the coupon, all presenting donors will be automatically entered to win a $100 e-gift card, which is redeemable for use at more than 200 retailers nationwide.
To make an appointment, call 401-453-8383, visit ribc.org. Exclusions apply, visit ribc.org/pint for full details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.