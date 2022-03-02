PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Business Competition will hold a Find Those Funds workshop on Thursday, March 3, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Venture Café. The event will also be live-streamed.
The panelists will provide insight and tips on how and where to find different types of funding. This event is free and open to the public. The Eventbrite link to register is https://tinyurl.com/mr3c82z4 .
For more information, visit www.ri-business.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.