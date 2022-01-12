PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Business Competition's workshop, "Business Pitch Deck Development," will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m., hosted by CIC – District Hall Providence as well as being live-streamed.
The presenters are professor Adam Rubin, a lecturer in the Management Department at Bryant University, and Nick Cianfaglione, a serial entrepreneur whose most recent company, Artist Republik, raised over $2 million in under 18 months before a successful acquisition by a publicly-traded music company.
This interactive workshop will detail all the different aspects of a business pitch deck, including background and financial information, goals of the business, and description of how the business will be a success.
This event is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required – visit https://tinyurl.com/4dtwxbxa . For more information, visit www.ri-business.com .
