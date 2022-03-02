PROVIDENCE – The first annual Rhode Island Civic Learning Week, which seeks to inspire and empower everyone to see themselves as participants and changemakers in our democracy, will take place from March 7-11.
Organized by the Rhode Island Civics Learning Coalition in partnership with RIDE, the R.I. Department of State, R.I. Council for the Humanities, students, teachers, and community organizations from across the state, the week’s 15-plus events are free to attend and open to the general public.
The theme of this year’s Civic Learning Week is “Building Communities Through Civics.”
Throughout Civic Learning Week, attendees can take part in movie screenings, youth-led panel discussions, Q&A sessions with civic leaders, democratic simulations, curriculum and pedagogy workshops, and more.
A full schedule of events can be found at www.ricivics.org/civiclearningweek .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.