PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation is accepting applications for the 2022 class of its Equity Leadership Initiative. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 15. The goal is to build a pipeline of leaders of color for positions of influence across the state.
An informational session will be held via Zoom for interested individuals on Monday, April 11, from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, visit rifoundation.org/eli.
Applicants must be residents of Rhode Island who identify as Asian, Black, Hispanic or Latino, Indigenous or multiracial. The year-long program supports existing leaders of color who are working in the public, private or nonprofit sectors. Applicants must demonstrate a commitment to racial equity and social justice.
The leadership development initiative is scheduled to begin in September, those interested in applying must be able to participate in monthly leadership and program activities. Up to 30 applicants will be invited to participate. There is no cost to apply or participate.
In addition to monthly half-day group meetings, participants will receive regular one-to-one coaching sessions, will develop a personal leadership vision and goals, will be matched with a mentor, and will make high-level connections across industries.
