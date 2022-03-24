CRANSTON – The Rhode Island Bar Association, the Rhode Island Judiciary and the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association, with support from the Rhode Island Department of Education and Roger Williams University School of Law, are sponsoring the annual Hon. Francis J. Darigan Jr. Rhode Island Law Day Essay Contest open to 10th, 11th, and 12th-grade Rhode Island resident students attending school in Rhode Island.
The author of the winning essay receives a $1,000 scholastic award and an engraved trophy cup. A second place essay author receives a $250 scholastic award donated by the Edward P. Gallogly Family Law Inns of Court.
This year’s essay topic is “Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change.” This topic reminds students that the Constitution is a dynamic document, that not only outlines a blueprint for government, but also delegates power, articulates rights and offers mechanisms for change. Students will be asked to discuss how the Constitution allows our government to adapt to changing times, and why is it important that the government be able to adapt in this way.
Background information on this topic can be found on the Bar Association website ribar.com under: For the Public: 2022 Law Day.
The entry deadline is Monday, May 16, at 4 p.m. Direct questions to: Erin R. Cute at the Rhode Island Bar Association at 401-421-5740 or email ecute@ribar.com.
