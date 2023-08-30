PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Oral Health Foundation, in partnership with Delta Dental of Rhode Island and Providence Community Health Centers, has announced it will once again host its Rhode Island Mission of Mercy dental clinic on Saturday, Sep. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1.
The Rhode Island Oral Foundation is currently seeking both oral health professionals and non-medical volunteers to support the clinic. Those interested in volunteering can learn more and sign up at www.rimom.org.
Launched in 2012, the Rhode Island Mission of Mercy is an annual, two-day clinic that provides free oral health services to Rhode Island’s most vulnerable residents, states a news release. Services provided at the clinic include routine cleanings, X-rays, fillings, root canal treatments on front teeth only and tooth extractions. All services will be provided free of charge by a team of more than 200 dental and medical professionals across the state who have volunteered their time and expertise to the cause.
Delta Dental of Rhode Island and Providence Community Health Centers are once again the premier sponsors for this year’s clinic, notes the release. The event, which is primarily funded through a grant from Delta Dental of Rhode Island, will be held at the Providence Community Health Centers dental clinic, located at 335R Prairie Avenue in Providence. Individuals seeking care may begin to line up at 5:30 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Patients will be treated on a strict first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached.
