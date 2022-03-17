PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Press Association is seeking applications for its annual $1,000 scholarship, which is awarded to an outstanding Rhode Island high school senior or college student preparing for a career in journalism.
Students need not be majoring in journalism to be eligible. Instead, judges are looking for academic achievement and a demonstrated interest in journalism, such as work on school or community newspapers.
Nominees must be residents of Rhode Island, attending or accepted to any Rhode Island college or university who are entering the 2022-23 academic year, or full-time graduate students. The scholarship money is paid directly to the student.
Interested students should send a letter of nomination from a high school or college official or instructor detailing the student’s accomplishments, cover letter, resumé and samples of work via links or attachments, including newspaper stories, classroom assignments or any other supporting material, to Elyse Major, editor-in-chief, Providence Media, via email at elyse@providenceonline.com by Friday, April 29.
A panel of editors and journalists will judge the nominations. The Rhode Island Press Association will award the scholarship at its annual banquet on June 3.
