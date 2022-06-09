SCITUATE – The Rhode Island State Police have advised Rhode Islanders to be on alert for a phone scam connected to missed jury duty or other court-related matters.
“We’re asking Rhode Islanders to be vigilant and to share this information with their friends and family members,” said Col. Darnell S. Weaver, Supt. of the Rhode Island State Police. “These fraudsters can be compelling and they will use publicly available personal information to convince their victims that they are Rhode Island Sheriffs.”
In the scam, a caller, claiming to be from the Rhode Island Sheriffs Department, instructs their intended victim to make a payment via MoneyPak cards for missing jury duty or to avoid arrest for outstanding fines or fees.
Chief Sheriff David M. DeCesare, "The Rhode Island Sheriff's Department will not call and request money over the phone for any reason. If you receive such a phone call, please go to the closest State Police Barracks and report the attempted scam.”
